‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: LHC releases PTI activists

PTI leaders photographed while surrendering to police in party's Jail Bharo movement. Twitter/ShireenMazari1

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Friday suspended detention order of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists, who were detained during party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ [court arrest movement], and issued orders for their release.

The court issued the orders on a petition, moved by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. The court also issued notices to the Punjab government and sought reply by March 7. The petition stated that over 300 PTI leaders and workers were illegally detained. The party leaders and workers were detained under 3 MPO after the PTI chairman announced the court arrest movement, Fawad added.

The judge questioned as to how the petition was maintainable as the PTI leaders had offered their arrests on their own, and neither the government nor anyone else had initiated their detention. “How can we call this detention unconstitutional,” the judge questioned.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that his clients were all political prisoners and there were rules which describe the rights of political prisoners.

The law officer sought time to know the details and status of the detainees, which was granted by the court.

However, when the hearing resumed, the law officer could not satisfy the court, after which the court issued orders for release of the PTI activists.

After the court’s orders, senior leader Asad Umar was released from Rajapur Jail late on Friday where he was held under detention for the last ten days.

A large number of party workers from Rajanpur, Rojhan, Jampur, Dera Ghazi Khan were present to welcome him. They raised slogans in favour of PTI chairman Imran Khan. PTI leader Aun Abbas Bappi was also present outside the district jail.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released from Attock Jail. He was among the first to court arrest during the Jail Bahro Tehreek launched by the party.

PTI local leaders and workers showered flower petals as he was released from jail. His son Zain Qureshi, daughter Meharbano Qureshi, Major Tahir Sadiq, Syed Yawar Bukhari, Qazi Ahmad Akbar and other were also present outside the jail.

PTI leaders Fayyaz Chauhan, Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Awan and several others were also released from Shahpur jail. A large number of party supporters gathered outside jail to welcome them and showered rose petals.

Speaking after being released, Zulfi Bukhari said the Jail Bahro Tehreek was a resounding success. He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan will launch the election campaign and they will be a part of it.