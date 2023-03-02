Marriyum takes potshot at Imran over ‘Jail Bharo’ drive

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb addressing a Press Conference on October 17. Photo — APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that the Jail Bharo Movement has failed and the real deal will start soon as now Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would have to face the music, local media reported.

While bashing the PTI chief Imran Khan over the cancellation of the Jail Bharo Movement, the information minister said, “Which Jail Bharo Drive were you talking about? You should be held accountable for the chaos you created by starting the movement.”

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that keeping the Constitution safe was Imran Khan’s duty yet he decided to “manipulate” the President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker to violate the Constitution. “Such a person should be held responsible for his actions.”

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday suspended the court arrest drive of the party after the Supreme Court ordered general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies.