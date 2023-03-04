Karachi Games 2023 formally opened at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI: Karachi Games 2023 kicked off from Mazar-e-Quaid on Friday. A torch for the games travelled from the tomb towards People's Chowrangi and then Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Sports Complex at Kashmir Road.

At the Sports Complex, Olympian Naseem Hameed, Salahuddin, Hanif Khan, cricketers Tauseef Ahmed, Sadiq Muhammad, and Shoaib Khan ran in the ground with the torch in the opening ceremony. Later squash champion Jahangir Khan lit the torch, which will remain lit for another 10 days until the games culminate.

Talking to the media before the start of the Karachi Games 2023, the administrator Karachi Saifur Rehman said that like London Games, the Karachi Games will also gain popularity. He congratulated the citizens of Karachi and Sindh government for organising the Karachi Games on such a grand scale. Through the Karachi Games 2023, the talented sportspeople of Karachi will come forward and will shine the name of the country and the nation.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain and heads of departments and other officers were also present. The administrator Karachi said that the purpose of coming on to the Mazar e Quaid at the start of a big event like Karachi Games 2023 is to get inspiration and blessings from the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam as he always stressed the development and prosperity of Karachi and Karachi Games 2023 are part of the ongoing efforts to achieve the same goals.

He said that the participation of more than 5000 athletes in a record 42 sports competitions in the Karachi Games proves that these games are an important milestone in the history of Karachi and Sindh.

He said that all the sports associations have been kept together and all the people are cooperating in organising the Karachi Games 2023. At the end of the Karachi Games, a reception ceremony will be held for all the athletes and related persons at the Governor House.

Citizens of Karachi love sports and encourage athletes and take special interest in these kinds of sports events, which hopefully will make Karachi Games 2023 a huge success and even bigger games will be held in Karachi in the future.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that the example of the best and most famous athletes that Karachi has produced is hardly found anywhere in Pakistan. It is hoped that more superstars will emerge from the Karachi Games, he added.

Unfortunately, he said, the city has everything but left behind. “There is a sea but no drinking water, there are young talented players but no facilities and resources for them,” he said, adding that as the governor he declared that the doors of the Governor's House are now open for all such talented youth of Karachi.