Compensation for Mohmand Dam affectees sought

GHALLANAI: The local leaders of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Thursday demanded the government to initiate a probe into the corruption being committed in the Mohmand Dam project and compensate the affectees of the water reservoir forthwith.

The demand came at a public meeting held in connection with the joining of JUIF here in the Dawezai area. On this occasion, Malik Gulab Khan, Kabul Khan, Rahmanullah, Awal Khan, Inamullah and others along with their scores of relatives and friends quit the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and announced joining the JUIF.

Addressing the meeting, JUIF district chief Mufti Arif Haqqani, ex-senator Hafiz Rashid Ahmad, former deputy commissioner Malik Bakhtiar Khan, Maulana Samiullah, Maulana Gulab Noor, Arshad Bakhtiar and others said that a former Member of National Assembly from Mohmand district had given the Mohmand Dam to PTI chief Imran Khan as a gift, which was not acceptable to them.

They said that excesses had been meted out to the people of Mohmand district as they were not properly compensated for the land acquired for the dam.

The speakers also alleged that rampant corruption was being committed in dam project but the relevant departments had become silent spectators.

They said that the dam affectees were still not compensated, which had created anger and anguish among the local residents.

The JUIF leaders also urged the government to recruit local technical manpower and provide jobs to the land affectees and free electricity to people.