Play Saadhay 14 August staged

LAHORE: After the successful shows of Anwar Maqsood’s Saadhay 14 August in Karachi and Islamabad, the play was staged at Alhamra. It will continue in Lahore till March 22.

President Dr Arif Alvi attended the performance at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts in Islamabad with the first lady. Ten years ago, a determined Pakistani writer wrote a satirical play called, ‘Pawnay 14 August’ that took a dig at the 65-year history of Pakistan. To bring this play to life, he collaborated with one of the most esteemed theatre directors in Pakistan and a beloved play series was created. Anwar Maqsood and Dawar Mehmood’s live-action plays brought a smile to audiences' faces across the country every time the two collaborated.

After the success of Pawnay 14 August, Anwar Maqsood and Dawar Mehmood blessed the theatre industry of Pakistan with a sequel called ‘Sawa 14 August. The 90-minute play summarised the chaotic separation of East Pakistan, and the attention to detail was truly remarkable. The separation of East Pakistan was undoubtedly one of the most tragic events in Pakistan’s history, but Maqsood’s script and Mehmood’s direction added a light-hearted touch to the events so that the scenarios would be more palatable to the audience. The plays also earned nationwide success for their distinct ability to merge political commentary and satire in the most enlightening mannerisms.

Now, after a decade, Dawar Mehmood and Anwar Maqsood gave the fans a treat to look forward, by releasing the last part called “Saadhay 14 August”. The plot of the live-action performance revolves around 2 characters Jinnah and Gandhi who get the people's views on the great divide between Pakistan and India.