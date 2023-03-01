6 miners fall unconscious in Kohat coalmine

KOHAT: At least six miners fell unconscious due to poisonous gas leakage while working inside a coalmine in Shah Said Coal Company in Darra Adamkhel on Tuesday.
Rescue 1122 officials said that the miners were working inside a coalmine when all of a sudden they fell unconscious caused by the accumulation of methane gas in the mine.
Soon after the incident, the Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to the hospital.
It may be mentioned that one miner had died two others had sustained injured when fire erupted inside coalmine in the same area.
The dead and injured mineworkers were stated to be brothers and belonged to Shangla district.
Mine safety in Pakistan is very poor and several deaths are reported every year. Workers use obsolete equipment and there are hardly any safety protocols in place.
