Imran’s plea for transfer of attempted murder, Toshakhana cases to Judicial Complex rejected

PTI chairman Imran Khan. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal Monday rejected the PTI chief Imran Khan’s plea to transfer the hearing of attempted murder and Toshakhana cases to the Judicial Complex. The court, however, accepted his exemption plea till Tuesday (today).

The judge announced the reserved verdict. Babar Awan assured the judge that Imran Khan will appear before the court on Tuesday (today).

PMLN leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha had filed the case last year with the Secretariat Police Station a day after being attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) office during the PTI’s protest against the verdict of Khan’s disqualification in Toshakhana case.

During the hearing on Monday, Babar Awan assured the judge that Khan was willing to appear before the court in the attempted murder case. However, citing security reasons, he requested the court to hear the Toshakhana reference and the murder attempt case at the judicial complex and defer the verdict on his plea for an extension in plea till Tuesday.

“There has been a security alert in the district and sessions court as per the reports by the agencies and terror incidents have taken place before,” said Awan adding that Khan had to appear in the same court Tuesday (today).

The lawyer also said that along with the former premier, citizens were also at risk. At this, the judge said Khan will have to appear before the court, adding that this was the first time he had heard this request.

The lawyer urged the court to transfer the case hearing, but the judge remarked that this did not fall within his jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Ranjha’s lawyer sought medical examination from PIMS and dismissal of the PTI chairman’s bail plea which was rejected by the court.

The court also questioned the investigating officer (IO) regarding the probe. The IO said that the USB was sent to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA); however, nothing could be recovered.

“Imran Khan is not in the video clips. He was not present at the site of the incident,” he added. Expressing anger, Judge Iqbal ordered the IO to investigate under Section 109. Moreover, SHO Secretariat Police Station said the protest outside the ECP took place on the instructions of the PTI chief.

“Has the plaintiff provided any evidence against Imran Khan?” asked the judge. At this, the SHO said that the USB was available. The judge replied that Khan was not present in the video clips. The judge directed the SHO to carry out the investigation with justice and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday (today).