Prohibited funds: Court seeks security on Imran’s appearance today

ISLAMABAD: Banking Court Islamabad has written a letter to IGP Islamabad for providing security on the appearance of former prime minister Imran Khan in the case of prohibited funding under the Foreign Exchange Act today.
It was said in the letter sent to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad by Abdul Wahab on behalf of the Registrar Banking Court.
Security should be provided for the hearing of the prohibited funding case in the banking court on February 28. Sensitive cases are being heard in the relevant banking court. The judicial staff of the banking court also have security concerns. Security arrangements should be made, it added.
