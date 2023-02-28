Qalandars extend winning run as United fall like ninepins

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by a huge margin of 110 runs in the 16th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight on Monday night.

Lahore Qalandars with a collective effort reached a mammoth 200 for seven against Islamabad United who crumbled before the hosts' attack at 90 in 13.5 overs.

In the next encounter of the PSL at the same venue, Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators on Thursday.

Islamabad United initiated their chase in the same fashion as Lahore Qalandars had started their innings. Their openers Colin Munro and Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 41 runs for the first wicket before the latter was sent packing by Zaman Khan for 23. Munro, who made 18, became a victim of David Wiese.

Lahore Qalandars snared another Islamabad wicket in the 7th over when Haris Rauf dismissed Rassie van der Dussen. Islamabad were reeling at 59 for three. United skipper Shadab Khan having scored four runs was the fourth pillar to fall.

In the ninth over, Islamabad lost Asif Ali off Rashid Khan. In the very next over, Azam became the third target of Wiese and Islamabad were six wickets down for 68 by the 9th over.

Rashid for his second wicket snared Tom Curran (10) in the 11th over with Islamabad struggling at 81 for seven. At 90, Islamabad lost their remaining three wickets. Eight of the United players did not even manage double figures. Faheem Ashraf remained not out at four.

As Wiese got three wickets, Rashid and Sikandar Raza took two each and Zaman and Haris captured one apiece. Opting to bat first, the Qalandars’ batters maintained the sequence of hammering the opposition to post their second successive 200-total in the ongoing extravaganza.

The massive total was a result of contributions from every Qalandar batsman that came to the crease. Abdullah Shafique and Sam Billings were the main batters after Fakhar who gave spine to the total.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Tahir Baig manufactured a perfect start for their side as the two contributed 58 runs together. They started their innings by scoring 12 runs in the first over of Zeeshan Zameer, with both Fakhar and Tahir hitting a boundary each.

It was United skipper Shadab Khan who dismissed the latter in his first over to get a much-needed breakthrough for his side. Tahir scored 20 off 17 deliveries with two boundaries and a six. The in-form pair scored 57 runs in six overs of batting powerplay.

Lahore Qalandars lost their second wicket in the eighth over as Fakhar Zaman was bowled by Tom Curran after scoring 36 runs. The defending champions were 62 for two. Shafique and Sam Billings then together had a partnership of 71 runs for the third wicket but Tom Curran dismissed both of them to dent Lahore Qalandars’ progress. Abdullah Shafique made 45 runs off 24 balls whereas Sam Billings scored 33 runs off 23 balls.

Shadab Khan got his second wicket when he dismissed Hussain Talat for six runs and Lahore Qalandars were 149 for loss of five wickets after 16 overs. Lahore Qalandars lost their sixth wicket at 159 runs but then Sikandar Raza and Rashid Khan had a partnership of 40 runs off 20 balls to make sure that target was at least 200. Rashid Khan got out while trying to hit a big shot, but he did his job fairly when he was dismissed for 18 runs off 12 balls.

Lahore Qalandars retained the side which had defeated Peshawar Zalmi the previous day. Islamabad United included Zeeshan Zameer in place of Mubashir Khan and Tom Curran in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Lahore Qalandars won the toss:

Lahore Qalandars Innings:

Baig b Shadab 20

Zaman b Curran 36

Shafique c Rahmanullah b Curran 45

Billings †c Zameer b Curran 33

Talat lbw b Shadab 6

Raza not out 23

Wiese c Hasan b Abrar 12

Rashid c sub (Mubasir) b Hasan 18

Afridi (c)not out 0

Extras: (b 1, nb 1, w 5) 7

Total: 20 Ov 200/7

Did not bat: Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Fall of wickets: 1-58, 2-62, 3-133, 4-140, 5-146, 6-159, 7-199

Bowling: Zameer 2-0-30-0, Abrar 4-0-50-1, Ashraf 2-0-13-0, Hasan 4-0-38-1, Shadab 4-0-34-2, Curran 4-0-34-3

Islamabad United Innings:

Munro c Afridi b Wiese 18

Gurbaz c Fakhar b Zaman 23

der Dussen c sub (Ahsan) b Haris 3

Shadab (c)c †Billings b Wiese 4

Azam †lbw b Wiese 4

Ali c Haris b Rashid 3

Ashraf not out 4

Curran b Rashid 10

Ali run out (Haris/†Billings) 4

Zameer b Raza 0

Abrar lbw b Raza 0

Extras: (lb 4, w 13) 17

Total: 13.5 Ov 90

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-54, 3-59, 4-63, 5-68, 6-68, 7-81, 8-90, 9-90, 10-90

Bowling: Afridi 2-0-22-0,Zaman 2-0-18-1, Rauf 2-0-15-1, Wiese 3-0-17-3, Rashid 3-0-8-2, Raza 1.5-0-6-2

Match result: LQ won by 110 runs

Man of the match: David Wiese

Umpires: Faisal, Michael