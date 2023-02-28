Teacher injured in attack on police post

KOHAT: A schoolteacher sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists hurled a hand grenade at the police checkpost established at the main gate of Cadet College Kohat on Monday.

The police said that unknown bike riders threw a hand grenade on the police checkpost at the main gate of Kohat Cadet College situated on the Kohat-Rawalpindi and fled the scene. A schoolteacher identified as Mussadiq sustained injuries while the checkpost was partially damaged.The injured teacher was shifted to the hospital. Soon after the incident, the police and security forces rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.