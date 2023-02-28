CTD cop among two arrested after bail dismissed in abduction case

Two officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department were taken into custody on Monday after an anti-terrorism court dismissed their applications seeking confirmation of their interim pre-arrest bail in a kidnapping for ransom case.

The ATC-XII judge also dismissed an application filed by a detained suspect seeking post-arrest bail in the case. CTD Inspector Shoaib Qureshi, along with Constable Sardar Rauf, driver Muhammad Khaleeq and informer Kashif Ali, has been booked for alleged involvement in kidnapping two citizens for ransom within the jurisdiction of the Bilal Colony police station in June last year.

The judge announced his order after hearing arguments from the defence and prosecution sides. He dismissed the applications of Qureshi and Rauf seeking confirmation of their interim pre-arrest bail. The judge also rejected the plea of Khaleeq seeking his release on bail.

According to the prosecution, Qureshi along with his accomplices allegedly abducted two citizens -- Saad Shafiq and his builder friend Faizan -- on June 5, 2022, who were later released after the payment of ransom.

An FIR was lodged at the Bilal Colony police station under sections 365-A (kidnapping or abducting for extorting property, valuable security, etc), 384 (punishment for extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of Saad Shafiq.

Shafiq alleged in the FIR that he and his builder friend Faizan were abducted by Qureshi and his accomplices on June 5, adding that the CTD inspector released them after extorting money from them. The case was registered on the orders of the court.