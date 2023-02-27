5 killed in Barkhan bike blast

Five people were killed in Barkhan bike blast. The News/File

DERA GHAZI KHAN: At least five people were killed while 12 others were injured when a motorcycle laden with explosives blew up in the Barkhan district of Balochistan, police said on Sunday.

The police said that the explosion took place in the Rakhni Bazaar area in front of a barber shop. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital and Dera Ghazi Khan Hospital, police added.

The law enforcement agency also shared that the explosion had damaged several cars, motorcycles and shops.

Two dead belonged to Khetran tribe namely Gul Khan, son of Sayed Khan Khetran, Mir Mohammad, son of Khair Mohammad Khetran, while two other dead have been identified as Kamal Din, son of Yaseen, and Raheemo, son of Ullan Bugti. Security forces cordoned off the area and completely suspended the traffic after the incident. Meanwhile, the police and law enforcement agencies are collecting evidence.

President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the blast in Barkhan. He stressed on expediting efforts to completely eliminate terrorists.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a report of the incident from Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the inspector-general of police (IGP). The premier also directed to ensure the best medical facilities for those wounded in the blast. “The terrorists will not be able to escape from punishment,” stressed the PM.

Condemning the incident, the prime minister expressed grief over the loss of lives. “We will make an example out of those who spill innocent blood,” he added. PM Shehbaz also prayed for those who lost their lives and for speedy recovery of the injured.

In a separate statement, CM Bizenjo condemned the incident, directing the authorities concerned to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Bizenjo said that anti-state elements would not be allowed to succeed.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the incident, saying that the elements involved in terrorism were unforgivable. The former president said that the federal and provincial governments should bring all terrorists to justice.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the terrorist attack. According to a statement issued by the Bilawal House Media Cell, the PPP chairman said that Pakistan was determined to root out those who target innocent citizens. “Terrorists have no religion or nation, they are brutal beasts in human form,” he added.

Bilawal expressed his heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the citizens who were martyred in the terror-attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of injured.