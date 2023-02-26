Bomb planted in motorcycle kills four, injures 12 in Barkhan

Site of the explosion seen in this screengrab. — YouTube/Geo News

The number of casualties in a motorcycle explosion in Balochistan's Barkhan district rose to four while 12 others were injured, police told Geo News Sunday.



The explosion took place at the Rakhni Bazaar in Barkhan, damaging nearby shops and vehicles. Police said the injured were shifted to Rakhni hospital and Dera Ghazi Khan hospital.

The initial reports suggested that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle parked in the market place.

PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks report

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a report of the incident from Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the inspector-general of police (IG).

The premier also directed to ensure the best medical facilities for those wounded in the blast.

"The terrorists will not be able to escape from the punishment," stressed the PM.

Condemning the incident, the prime minister expressed grief over the loss of lives. "We will make an example out of those who spill innocent blood," he added.

PM Shehbaz also prayed for those who lost their lives and for speedy recovery of the injured.

In a separate statement, CM Bizenjo condemned the incident, directing the authorities concerned to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives, Bizenjo said that anti-state elements will not be allowed to succeed.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

