IED attack leaves two policemen martyred in Khuzdar

Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File

In yet another incident of terrorism, two policemen were martyred and one other injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off when a police patrolling van passed by it in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

Terrorism is again rearing its head in the country since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced the end of the ceasefire in November last year.

According to the district administration, unknown miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) which exploded when the police van based by it.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene. Meanwhile, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Ilyas Kibzai reached the site and moved the victims to the district headquarters hospital.

An emergency was imposed in the hospital while a large number of citizens reached the hospital to donate blood.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) had cordoned off the area and launched a search for the miscreants.

A day earlier, the security forces conducted an Intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Awaran district in which a terrorist was gunned down.

According to the statement of the Inter-Services Public Relations, troops approached the operation after receiving a "credible lead" with regards to the presence of a terrorist hide-out.

With terrorism on the rise in Pakistan, the National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — Friday sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent strikes by terrorists in Karachi and Peshawar have triggered the security forces and LEAs to expedite action against perpetrators claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers.