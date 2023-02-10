Two military officers martyred in Balochistan IED explosion

Major Jawad (left) and Captain Sagheer were martyred in the Balochistan IED on February 10, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two military officers have been martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Balochistan's Kohlu area, the military's media wing said Friday.



The IED went off as security forces, based on credible intelligence, conducted a sanitisation operation in the area today to deny "terrorists any liberty of action", the ISPR — Inter-Services Public Relations — said.



During the sanitisation process, the IED exploded close to the leading party, and as result, two officers — Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer — embraced martyrdom and "laid their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat", the ISPR added.

The sanitisation operation, the ISPR said, continues in the area to apprehend perpetrators and enemies of peace.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said, noting that security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.

In response, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed sorrow over the demise of the officers and condemned the attack.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack on Major Jawad and Captain Sagheer.



