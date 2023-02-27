Overseas doctors resent FED on airfares

PESHAWAR: The Association of Physicians of Pakistani-descent of North America (APPNA) has expressed concern over the imposition of Rs250,000 (USD 950.00 approximately) Federal Excise Duty (FED) on premium

class airfares between Pakistan and North America and appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to withdraw the raise.

“Prime Minister Sahib, APPNA has noted with great concern and dismay the news of imposition of Rs250,000 (USD 950.00 approximately) FED on premium class airfares between Pakistan and North America. The APPNA represents over seventeen thousand doctors of Pakistani descent working in the United States of America and Canada.

The services of these physicians to Pakistan are numerous and very well-known. Besides being important contributors to foreign exchange remittances, they also serve to enhance Pakistan’s image and promote its interests in North America in their personal capacities,” APPNA President Dr Arshad Rehan said in a statement.

“Our membership makes frequent visits to Pakistan in connection with family and professional matters. The decision to impose this exorbitant FED on airfares will impact them adversely. We are afraid that they might be forced to cut back on their travels to Pakistan,” he said.

The APPNA chief said instead of burdening overseas Pakistanis, the government should explore other avenues for improving its finances such as cutting costs, cracking down on tax evasion and privatising loss-making state-owned enterprises.

He said the FED could be levied

only on resident non-filers of income taxes or those whose travel patterns are not commensurate with their tax returns.