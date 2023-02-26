KE to add 1,182MWrenewable energy by 2030

KARACHI: K-Electric (KE) plans to add 1,182 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy in its system under its Rs484 billion investment plan by 2030, a statement said on Saturday.

In its investment plan, the power utility said it would add 2,172MW by 2030 and major share would be contributed through the renewable energy sources.

Under the plan, 900MW would come from solar source, 200MW from wind power and 82MW from hydropower in the KE system.

Presently, KE generation mix includes 94 percent thermal sources, three percent renewable energy and three percent local thermal. Under the investment plan, renewables would go up to 30 percent by 2030, the plan said.

KE is presently supplying 3,380MW of power to seven cities in Sindh and Balochistan, which included Karachi, Dhabeji, Gharo, Hub, Uthal, Winder and Bela.

At the time of privatisation, the utility’s customer base was 1.8 million, which has gone up to 3.4 million, with expectations of reaching 5 million by 2030.

In 2005, KE was supplying and distributing 2,200MW, which has jumped to 3,380 MW presently.

This has been estimated to move up to 6,715 MW by 2030.

The KE’s transmission and distribution losses were 34.2 percent at the time of privatisation in 2005, which have now declined to 15.3 percent. However, it is still much higher than the global standards.

KE invested Rs123 billion to enhance the transmission capacity by adding 19 grids to its fleet taking the total to 71, including 2 mobile grids and 628kms of EHT network.

KE also runs a programme Roshni Baji to spread awareness among households about general and electrical safety, rain safety, power theft hazards, and energy conservation in the most challenging areas of the city.

KE recently announced the launch of the third cohort of this initiative, comprising of 50 women belonging to a diverse range of backgrounds from various parts of the city.

Launched by KE in 2021, the Roshni Baji Program is an award-winning women neighbourhood apprenticeship initiative, which aims at enhancing the connection between KE and its customers. These female ambassadors have educated over 460,000 households so far.

Under the programme, women go door-to-door demonstrating the importance of electrical safety, encouraging conversion to safer legal electricity connections as well as sharing tips on energy conservation.