PCB to shift PSL matches to Karachi if Punjab govt insists on money

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have agreed that the PSL-8 matches should be moved to Karachi if Punjab government insisted on payment of Rs450 million.

In a meeting Friday, PCB and franchises gave the Punjab government until Saturday (today) to take the final decision on the financial dispute or they would transfer the matches of PSL from Punjab.

The meeting was presided over by Najam Sethi, PCB Management Committee chairman, and attended by PSL Governing Council members. It had a detailed discussion on the matter and it was unanimously decided that the sum of Rs450 million will not be paid to the Punjab government.

The participants said that PSL is a national event and if the Punjab government does not stop the demand of Rs450 million by Saturday (today), then the remaining matches of PSL will be shifted to Karachi from Lahore and Rawalpindi.

PCB is of the opinion that such a big amount cannot be given to the provincial government in terms of security and lights. All the franchises have also supported the PCB's decision.

According to the sources, if the caretaker government does not accept the position of PCB, there is a possibility that the matches of upcoming series against New Zealand will also be shifted to Karachi.

On the other hand, the negotiation team of the Punjab government will meet the PCB officials in which the PCB's concerns will be addressed and the government's position will be put forward.

Sources in the Punjab government say that there will be an effort to settle the matter through reconciliation and both the sides will not disappoint Lahoris and the twin city fans on the issue of PSL 8.

Meanwhile, the cricket circles in Lahore and Rawalpindi have asked the government to not to deprive the fans of such an healthy activity. They appealed to the government and the PCB to settle their issues and let cricket do the talking.