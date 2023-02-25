Babar Azam blames poor fielding for loss

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam blamed fielding for their loss against Islamabad United in their HBL PSL 8 game here at the National Stadium on Thursday.

“We have a pack of experienced and young bowlers and you cannot say that we don’t have depth in bowling. The actual issue is fielding. We dropped catches and did poor fielding,” Babar told reporters here after Zalmi went down to United by six wickets and dropped to the fourth spot on points table.

“For defending a small total, you need to do extraordinary fielding and hold outstanding catches and it can change the game. I don’t think we have a weak bowling line-up. Sometimes we execute and sometimes not but the main concern is fielding and we should overcome flaws in that area,” he said.

Babar said he could not finish the things. “We took a bright start but could not finish the things. We tried to execute plans for the powerplay but after that we lost back-to-back wickets and I thought to go deep. It does not mean that the ball was not coming onto the bat but it was the demand of the situation to go deep but I think I could not finish the way I should have,” Babar said.

“You have to go with modern cricket and situation and adapt yourself to the conditions which today were very good. When I was playing, I felt that it was a wicket of 180 to 200. In the start the ball of the pacers was coming to us nicely but we could not finish due to the collapse,” he said.

“It’s T20 cricket. You have to play fast and execute different shots. You can also build your strike rate in your own shots,” Babar said when asked whether he is also trying to develop some new shots.

“It gives PSL a different vibe when players challenge each other and you try to give your best. I also try to put in my best and win matches for my franchise. I take these things positively and it gives me confidence,” Babar said.

“Hasan Ali’s strikes changed the game. I was satisfied with the first half of my batting but am not satisfied with the second half,” Babar reiterated.

He appreciated his opener Mohammad Haris but said he wanted him to go deeper. “The way Haris is playing he wants to put pressure on the opposition and execute plans and he is doing that. But I think he should go deep. I try to share with him my experience. I want to share this with Haris. He sets a platform for us and does not let the pressure mount on us. Haris is young and as time progresses, he will get experience,” Babar said.

Both Babar (75*) and Haris (40) gave an explosive start to Zalmi against United on Thursday but they failed to post a big total due to a huge collapse as they lost their five top order batsmen inside 23 runs.

Babar said that toss also plays a part. “Yes, toss matters as in the second half wicket plays well and it does not offer assistance to spinners,” Babar said.