Lahore, Pindi PSL matches may be moved to Karachi

KARACHI: The HBL PSL matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore may be shifted to Karachi by the PCB, according to sources.

To discuss this matter, the PCB has convened a zoom meeting of the franchises on Friday (today), the sources said. They said the Punjab government wanted the PCB to pay Rs500 million for security, lighting and other expenses. The Board has already paid Rs50 million for food expenses to the Punjab government. But the Punjab government is insisting on another Rs450 million which the Board is unwilling to pay. The Board will discuss the issue with PSL franchise owners on whether to meet Punjab government’s unprecedented demand. And if the amount is to be paid then it would be discussed in the meeting on who will dish out the money -- PCB or the franchises or the costs would be jointly borne by all stakeholders. According to a well-placed source in the PCB, the Punjab leg of the PSL might be moved to Karachi if the provincial government decides against withdrawing it’s demand.