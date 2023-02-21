5 tehsils of Lahore to get 3,972 tablets for census: DC

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haider Monday said 3,972 tablets would be given to five tehsils of Lahore to conduct census.

The DC assigned Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Umar Maqbool as in charge of the census. The DC said the data should be compiled at the tehsil level under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners (ACs). The DC said so far 190 tablets have been given to City tehsil, 75 to cantonment tehsil, and 107 to Model Town tehsil, 142 to Shalimar tehsil and 75 to Raiwind tehsil. She said the census staff will visit homes and will get accurate in a better way. The DC said there will be zero tolerance for omissions in the census and officers will monitor the field staff.