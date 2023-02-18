Rally demands peace in tribal belt

BARA: The participants of a peace march arranged by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) here in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber on Friday asked the government to restore peace in the tribal region.

Those from Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Awami Inqilabi League (Pail), Khyber Union, Maroof Karwan, social figures and traders participated in the march.

The speakers said the tribal people had always offered sacrifices for the country since independence but complained that these were never recognized. "We want to make it clear to the policymakers that we want peace in our region and will never support the subversive elements," said Maulana Shamsuddin, adding the tribal people want to live in peace.

He said that as patriotic citizens, we will not allow anyone to disrupt peace in our area under a foreign agenda. Maulana Shamsuddin urged the government to put focus on the tribal people’s education, health and other development.

Explaining his point, he said that the infrastructure was destroyed in the tribal region during militancy but the government instead of restoring it was again allegedly compelling the people to leave the native area. Other speakers said that living in peace was a right of every citizen and demanded the government to establish peace in the Pakhtun region, including the tribal areas.