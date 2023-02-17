Peoples Bus Service set to start its operations in Sukkur today

The much awaited moment of the formal launch of the People’s Bus Service in Sukkur has arrived as the Transport & Mass Transit Department of the Sindh government is set to start its formal operations in Sukkur on Friday (today).

After the success of the People’s Bus Service in Karachi, Larkana and Hyderabad, the people of Sukkur will reap the benefits of People’s Bus Service rides. The fleet of 10 buses has been allocated for the busiest first route of Sukkur that would cover the areas between Rohri Railway Station and Globe Chowk, Lab-e-Mehran Sukkur.

The 25-kilometre route will start at the Rohari Railway Station and pass through Beari Stop, Atta Hussain Degree College, Daewoo Terminal, SIUT Sukkur, City Point Bus Stop, NICVD, IBA University, New Bus Terminal, Beacon House School, Sabzi Mandi, Pakowla Chowk ,Board Office, Commissioner Office, IBA Public School, 7/11 Store bus stop and will culminate at Globe Chowk, Lab -e-Mehran. Minister for Information Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party was fulfilling its promises with the people and extending its flagship project in the public transport sector to big cities of the province so as to provide the people an affordable, safe and comfortable commuting facility.

He added that despite the financial pressures and tough economic situation of the country, the PPP Sindh was focusing on providing relief to the people of the province. He said that on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari, the transport department had envisaged a comprehensive plan to overhaul the public transport system of the province on modern lines and implementing it on a fast pace.