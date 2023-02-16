Court doesn’t believe in press releases: LHC

A view of the Lahore High Court. — LHC website

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday sought replies from the Punjab governor, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and others over the current progress on a plea seeking contempt proceedings against them for not complying with the court’s order of holding elections within 90 days in the province.

The petitioner, through his counsel, contended that the governor, chief election commissioner, members and secretary of the ECP and others had failed to comply with the court’s order issued on February 10, 2023. Justice Jawad Hassan asked whether the ECP had filed an appeal.

To this end, the counsel read out the press release of the ECP, saying the governor had refused to announce the election date. Then the court remarked that the court does not believe in press releases.

The counsel argued that the provision of Article 204 of the Constitution clearly states that the high court can punish any officer if he or she abuses, interferes with, obstructs, or disobeys its order.

Responding to this, the additional attorney general argued that following the LHC’s judgment, the ECP is convening meetings on a day-to-day basis for consultation with the governor, and in this regard, a meeting is also being held Wednesday. The counsel then argued that the law officer should obtain fresh instructions from his client to further assist the court.

He argued that the CEC had failed to adhere to the aforementioned judgment by not announcing the election date even after consulting the governor. The court, after hearing both parties, issued notices to the respondents and sought their replies by February 23 about the progress made thus far in the matter.