Sunday February 12, 2023
ECP calls meeting to discuss LHC ruling on polls

By Mumtaz Alvi
February 12, 2023
Election Commission of Pakistans building in Islamabad. — Facebook/File
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned a special meeting on Monday to discuss the Lahore High Court’s decision of holding elections in Punjab in 90 days.

According to the commission, a special meeting has been called at its secretariat in the light of Lahore High Court’s decision to hold elections in Punjab. A brief statement said the future course of action and implementation would be discussed in view of the court verdict.

Separately, the commission will resume hearing in three cases against ex-PM Imran Khan on February 15. The cases include his removal from the PTI chairmanship for which a notice has been served on the party’s chief election commissioner, Jamal Akbar Ansari. The commission will also take up an application filed by a high court lawyer, who also seeks Imran’s removal as the PTI chief.

Another application has been filed against a notification in favour of Imran Khan as a returned candidate in by-elections held last year and removing his name from the PTI chairmanship.

