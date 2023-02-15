Coffee over crises

A Canadian coffee chain recently opened its first outlet in Pakistan. Reportedly, this outlet set a record for the highest opening day sales in the history of the chain. This is surprising in a country which is on the brink of bankruptcy, reflecting the deep divide between the rich and poor. While the affluent class lives it up, the poor are being crushed under the weight of inflation. It also highlights the fact that our undocumented economy is a lot bigger than the ailing and frail documented economy.
On the one hand, the government is broke, with forex reserves dwindling down to below the $3 billion mark, and unable to pay import bills. I am not against the rich enjoying their lives. My point is that we need to reduce the gap between the rich and poor.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
