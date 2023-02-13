PDM leaders conspiring to postpone election: ex-KP CM

MINGORA: Accusing the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of conspiring to postpone elections, former chief minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday claimed that ruling parties won’t be able to compete with Imran Khan despite political victimisation.

Addressing a public gathering at Nishat Chowk in Mingora, a day after the people held a rally to demand accountability before election, the former chief minister claimed that the government of PTI had performed well despite many hardships, including floods and corona.

“The factitious government of PDM has failed on all fronts, including the economy. They had nothing to do with the development of the country as the number of the cabinet members has reached 83 despite severe economic crisis,” the chief minister went on to add.

Mahmood Khan claimed that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was not ready to provide loans to the incumbent government without the testimony of Imran Khan.

He maintained that the only way to pull the country out of the quagmire was to hold fresh elections. “The fresh elections are the only panacea for the prevailing political and economic ills,” he added.

Mahmood Khan claimed that the federal government had refused to pay the Rs280 billion due shares of the province.

He said he would snatch the right of the province after forming next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking on the occasion, former federal minister Murad Saeed alleged that a new war was being hatched on Pashtun soil.

The blast in Peshawar and killing of innocent cops was a tragic incident. . “Some forces want to sabotage the peace of the region for their vested interests. This time no one will be allowed to take benefit at the cost of our blood,” Murad Saeed added.

He said he would continue raising voice for the victims and oppressed people of the region. “We have done tremendous work in the field of communication, health and education. In the last four years, we have built four new varsities, three hospitals, and roads to the scenic valleys in Swat district,” he added. He hoped that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would elect PTI nominees in the next general elections again.

On Saturday, the people had staged a protest at the same venue to demand the government to conduct accountability before holding elections in the country.

Addressing the protesters at Nishat Chowk here, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Bilal Danish, Ijaz Khan, Nisar Khan and others said that the previous rulers had looted the country with both hands and they must be held accountable for their malpractices and massive corruption.

“Strict accountability of the past rulers is the need of the time, who had filled their own coffers instead of serving the people,” said one of the speakers.