Upper Kohistan accident: Search for bodies concludes

MANSEHRA: The search operation carried out jointly by the police, Rescue 1122 and other departments for missing bodies of those killed in an accident in the Shitial area of Upper Kohistan came to end on Wednesday.

“We conducted the search on the second consecutive day to ensure that none of the dead remained trapped in the wreckage of vehicles or sand at the Indus riverside,” Abdul Rehman, an official of Rescue 1122, told reporters.

At least 19 people, including three women, were killed and 14 others injured when a Rawalpindi-bound coach and car fell into a deep ravine after colliding head-on at Karakoram Highway in the Shitial area of Upper Kohistan on Tuesday night. Rescue 1122 released a list of the 18 dead along with their residential addresses and the names of 12 injured on completion of its search operation.

The official said an unidentified body was taken to a hospital in Chelas.

Rehman said that five occupants of the car died instantly in the incident.

“We couldn’t find more bodies during the search operation on the second day,” he said.

“We have dispatched the bodies to their respective destinations in five ambulances and the injured were taken to different hospitals,” Rehman said.