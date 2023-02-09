As many as 13 cops transferred

PESHAWAR: As many as 13 junior police officers were transferred on Wednesday.

According to a notification, Inspector Himayat Khan was posted as station house officer (SHO) of Regi Model Town,

Ijaz Nabi as SHO Daudzai, Muhammad, Javed SHO of Mathra, Mubarak Zeb was posted SHO Nasir Nagh and Javed Khan was posted SHO West Cantt. Asif Ali was posted SHO of Rehman Baba, Ijaz Khan sent to Badaber and Sumera Jabeen was posted SHO Women Police Station. Besides, Manzoor Khan was transferred to the Investigation Wing, Muhammad Asif to Security, Abdul Hameed and Khalid Khan to Police Lines and Saeeda Shaheen named sub-inspector at the Women Police Station.