Waheed shines as KRL blank Army 2-0

KARACHI: Mohammad Waheed scored a double as Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) continued to show their dominance when they conquered Army 2-0 in their fifth round away fixture of the PFF National Challenge Cup 2023 at the Army Stadium in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Waheed hit goals in the 17th and 48th minute in a contest in which six-time champions KRL displayed fine skills against former champions.

This was the fourth win for KRL and they now are set to emerge as group champions as they have 13 points with a game yet in hands.

Army have ten points and they also have to play one more match. Both sides have already qualified for the round of 16 from Group F.

Meanwhile in a Group D match at the Agriculture University Ground in Faisalabad, Otto Cranes prevailed over Masha United 2-1 to become the first team from the group to progress to the pre-quarter-finals.

Abdul Rehman put Otto Cranes ahead in the 14th minute. Hussain Shah doubled their lead in the 52nd minute. However, Masha United reduced the deficit through Usman’s 68th minute strike but it turned out to be their consolation goal as they failed to level the score.

The win, which was their third, took Otto Cranes to 11 points from five matches.

Masha United have ten points from five games and are expected to qualify. SA Farms in this group are the others who have some chance as they have four points and are yet to face Klash Mills and Masha United in their remaining two outings. In a Group G game at the PAF Sports Complex in Peshawar, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pulled off their fourth win when they crushed BHCC 3-0 to take their points to 13 at the summit.

PAF, which have already qualified for the knock-out stage, drew the first blood when Fahim struck for them in the 45th minute. Essa then doubled their lead in the 62nd minute before Naik Alam landing one more in the 72nd minute which completed the rout.

This was the third loss for BHCC which have just four points. In Group C clash at Bahawalpur, Hussain Textile Mills held Railways to a goalless draw.

This was the third drawn game from Railways who moved to six points. This was the second drawn show from BHCC which trail at two points.

Asia Ghee Mills from this group have already qualified for the pre-quarter-finals.

In Group E outing at the Fame Football Ground Model Town Lahore, defending champions WAPDA downed Saif Textile FC 3-0. This was the second win for WAPDA and they stretched their points tally to nine at the top of the table in their group.

Adeel Ali put WAPDA ahead in the 35th minute. Shayek Dost doubled their lead in the 38th minute before Fahim Ahmed netting one in the 41st minute to complete a solid win. This was the fifth straight defeat for Saif Textile FC.