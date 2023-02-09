Shaheen excited to be back on field

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi is excited to be returning to the field with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eighth edition.

Under Afridi’s direction, Qalandars broke their title drought by defeating Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the PSL 7 championship game.

The reigning champions faced PDP Class of 22 in a warm-up game on Tuesday at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground in Lahore as part of PSL 8 preparations.

The left-arm pacer posted images from the practise game on Twitter.

“I’m eager to return to the field! Joining my Lahore Qalandars family in getting warm,” he wrote.

“Warming up with my @lahoreqalandars family!”

Afridi kept up his signature approach throughout the game and secured a wicket in his opening over.

During the T20 World Cup 2022 final match versus England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Afridi hurt his knee while attempting to take a catch of Harry Brook.

The pacer has not played competitive cricket since that time.

On February 13, the Qalandars and Multan Sultans will square off in the league’s first match at the Multan Cricket Stadium.