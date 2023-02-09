Build sustainably

Construction is an ever-evolving industry, and as society becomes more environmentally conscious, the importance of sustainability in construction projects has never been greater. Sustainability in construction refers to the use of materials, methods, and practices that minimize the impact on the environment and promote long-term economic, social, and ecological well-being. In addition to environmental benefits, sustainable construction practices can also have positive economic impacts.

Building green can lead to lower operating costs, as well as increased property values and tenant satisfaction. For example, a building with a green roof and an efficient heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system can reduce energy costs and increase tenant comfort, leading to increased lease rates and longer tenant retention. Moreover, construction projects that prioritize sustainability can provide better working conditions, create jobs, and support local businesses.

Shahid Ullah Khan Tator

Dera Ismail Khan