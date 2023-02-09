Bogus claims

Following the disaster in Syria and Turkiye, social media has been rife with claims that there were some who saw the twin earthquakes coming, according to reports. This is textbook misinformation. The technology currently available to us cannot track seismic activity with the precision needed to predict earthquakes. Of course, we do know that some areas, those located on major tectonic fault-lines, are more prone to earthquakes than others and might face a Syria-Turkiye type disaster at some point. This is very different from claiming to have prior knowledge of when an earthquake will occur.

Ali Muhammad Khan

Sukkur