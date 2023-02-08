Another woman raped in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A newly-married woman was gang-raped at Herno Thanda Paani late Monday night in the capital police area. The Kirpa police arrested three of the five people and formed a raiding party to hunt the other suspects.
The victim lodged a complaint with the Kirpa police station, saying that she got married one month ago. She said that she was alone at her house when five people, including Waqas and Kamran, entered and held her at gunpoint and raped her, while three others identified as Asad, Shani, and Imran were standing outside the room. Later, they tortured her. The victim said that they were against her marriage with Hammad Siddique.
