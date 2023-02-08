Govt urged to revive price review control committees

MANSEHRA: The central traders’ body on Tuesday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to revitalise the Price Review and Control Committees to reduce the prices of essential committees in the Hazara division.

“The inflation has surged to an unaffordable level and if the government is sincere to bring in stability in the prices, it should revitalise the Price Review and Control Committees,” Sheikh Kamran Iqbal, the senior vice-president of central traders body, told reporters.

He said that owing to the instability in prices not only the customers/ people were suffering the brunt of inflation but the retailers were also adversely affected.

“These PRCCs being led by the Deputy Commissioners in each district check and fix prices of the essential committees each month but now it doesn’t happen to result in prices surging to an unaffordable level,” Iqbal said.