PU awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Iram Amin has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences, Aziz Ahmad in the subject of Education, Sadia Nazir in the subject of High Energy Physics, Shehla Qurban in the subject of Urdu, Khizar Hayat in the subject of Education, Naveed Tufail in the subject of Education, Ghafoor Ahmad in the subject of Urdu, Muhammad Jehangir in the subject of Education, Sameera Butt in the subject of Total Quality Management and Sadia Khalid in the subject of Education.
LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood chaired an important meeting at Lahore Board...
LAHORE:The welfare branch of Punjab Police, under the directions of IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, has issued Rs80...
LAHORE: Secretary Local Government Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmed has directed the officers of Lahore Parking Company to...
LAHORE:Secretary School Education Department Punjab Faisal Fareed visited Punjab Education Foundation here on...
LAHORE:A 30-year-old rickshaw driver was murdered by the unidentified suspects in the Green Town area. The victim was...
Comments