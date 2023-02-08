PU awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to 10 of its scholars. According to details, Iram Amin has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology & Forensic Sciences, Aziz Ahmad in the subject of Education, Sadia Nazir in the subject of High Energy Physics, Shehla Qurban in the subject of Urdu, Khizar Hayat in the subject of Education, Naveed Tufail in the subject of Education, Ghafoor Ahmad in the subject of Urdu, Muhammad Jehangir in the subject of Education, Sameera Butt in the subject of Total Quality Management and Sadia Khalid in the subject of Education.