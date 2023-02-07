IHC bars action on FIRs against Sheikh Rashid in Sindh, Balochistan

Police officials escort Pakistan´s former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (C) to present him before a court in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended action on the FIRs registered by Balochistan and Sindh police against Awami Muslim League’s (AML) head Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for leveling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, while hearing the petition of Sheikh Rashid against the registration of FIRs against him, remarked on how long the practice would continue. Mian Javed Latif had addressed a press conference in Islamabad, but the FIRs against the Pakistan Television managing director were registered in other cities.

The judge told Sheikh Rashid’s lawyer, Sardar Abdul Razzaq, that his party (while in government) had done the same thing, and now they were on the receiving end.Sardar Abdul Razzaq stated that the Abpara Police (Islamabad) had registered an FIR against his client, though the high court had suspended the summons.He also read out the contents of the FIR.

He said three FIRs were registered against his client during his custody, while a separate case was registered in Karachi.The court observed that, as per the FIR, Sheikh Rasheed had talked to the media at the Poly Clinic Hospital (Islamabad), but an FIR was registered against him in Karachi.Sardar Abdul Razzaq said the Murree Police had registered an FIR against Sheikh Rashid for interfering with the official work.The court also served notices on the Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), and Advocate General Islamabad for assistance and adjourned the case until February 9.