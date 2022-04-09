Sheikh Rasheed sees political mishap in country

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad. — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his concerns over the current political situation in the country, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said he sees a political mishap and warned the state institutions cannot remain neutral for long.

Talking exclusively to Geo News, Sheikh Rasheed declared the ongoing political situation in the country alarming and warned that it could result in anything. He maintained that it is an endless fight and its results could be horrific.

Responding to a question, the interior minister said that PM Imran Khan has prepared himself mentally and politically to face the voting results on the no-confidence motion. The speaker and the legal expert knew when the voting will take place in the House, he added.

In view of the rising political temperatures, the interior minister said the political set-up could be wrapped due to the ongoing crisis.

Declaring new elections as the sole solution to the ongoing political crisis in the country, Sheikh Rashid said that the Opposition should also move toward the new and transparent general elections.

Answering another question, he said, “The nation will have to review itself if those who were to be indicted in [corruption] cases become prime minister and chief minister.”

The state institutions are neutral and wanted to be neutral but when it comes to national integrity, no one can remain neutral, he noted.