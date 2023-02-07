Woman gang-raped in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: A woman was gang-raped by seven persons at Basti Baqirpur in the limits of the Saddar Police here on Monday.

The woman, a resident of Mailay Wali Gali, told police that M Jaffar, on the pretext of arranging a job for her, took her to an abandoned house where his six friends were present and they all raped her. She said when she fainted, they left her in the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. When contacted, the local police spokesman said police had arrested three culprits.In another incident, two bandits snatched a new motorcycle from a citizen and shot him over resistance in the area of the Sama Satta Police on Sunday evening.