Private guards can’t don LEAs uniforms: CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan has taken notice of the practice of wearing uniforms by private security guards of some political leaders similar to the official uniforms of law enforcing agencies (LEAs) and directed the relevant officials to take steps to curb the practice.

A handout said he directed chief Secretary, inspector general of police and the Home Department to ensure that uniforms of all private security guards were totally different from those of the LEAs official uniforms. Azam Khan said it was observed that private security guards of individuals were wearing uniforms similar to those of the LEAs during political gatherings in the recent days.