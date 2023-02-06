Islamic scholars declare suicide attacks Haram

Mufti Muneebur Rehman speaking to media in Karachi on November 1, 2021. — YouTube

KARACHI: Islamic scholars on Sunday unanimously declared that all terror activities being carried out in Pakistan, including suicide attacks, are absolutely forbidden (Haram) in Islam.

Leading Islamic scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman presided over a congregation of Ahl-e-Sunnat scholars.

According to a statement, Mufti Muneeb and leading scholars condemned the recent suicide attack at a mosque in Peshawar. They termed the incident Fasad Fil Ardh, which was one of the gravest crimes in Islam. They rejected all justifications of the suicide attack, terming it a crime against humanity.

The scholars asked the government to trace the terrorist network in the country and eliminate it.

They also appealed to Afghanistan to maintain relations with Pakistan according to Islamic principles and act as a neighbour should act. They asked the Afghan government not to provide shelter to those involved in terrorism in Pakistan.

The scholars also demanded that the Muslim world take concrete diplomatic and economic measures to ensure that no one dared desecrate holy relics. They condemned the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden and said it had caused immense pain to the Muslims all over the world.

The religious congregation also demanded implementation of the verdict given by the Federal Shariat Court in April 2022 against Riba (interest).

They also called for the global community to support the oppressed Kashmiris and ensure that they had basic human rights. The scholars called for ensuring the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

They also declared that they were with the State and its institutions for the security of the country.

The scholars also praised the National Assembly for passing a bill to defend the honour of Sahaba and Ahl-e-Bait. They asked the Senate to also approve the bill.