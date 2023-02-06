PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking to the media. — AFP/File

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday stated that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government had agreed to International Monetary Fund’s terms to increase the petrol price by Rs50 per litre, local media reported.

While addressing the media in Multan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated that the coalition government had agreed to IMF’s terms to increase the price of petrol by Rs50 per litre and the rate of electricity by Rs7 per unit.

He claimed the new taxes of Rs700 billion would be imposed in the mini-budget at a time when people are forced to buy flour in queues.

The former foreign minister said that PTI workers are ready for the general elections and they will foil the opposition’s rigging strategy.

Qureshi further said that Maryam Nawaz should tell the nation about another

wave of inflation after the new hike in the prices of essential commodities and utilities.