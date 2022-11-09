PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaking to the media. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and former federal minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that the first information report (FIR) registered by the Punjab Police in the assassination attempt case on former prime minister Imran Khan was not acceptable.

Speaking to a local media outlet, the former foreign minister said that there was a protest against the attack on Imran Khan in the whole country. He said that the FIR of the attack on Imran should be according to the wish of the victims and the registered FIR was not acceptable.

The PTI leader said that the long march will start from Wazirabad on Thursday but he could not give a final date when it will reach Islamabad. He explained that many things are changing, so he cannot give a date. Qureshi further said that all his attention was on the FIR as the case was registered without listening to the petitioner.