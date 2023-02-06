Bajwa conceded ‘Project Imran’ was a blunder: Maryam

ُPML-N leader Maryam Nawaz arrives to address a press conference in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. — AFP

MULTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa had admitted that the “Imran Khan project” was the biggest blunder.

Speaking at a worker convention, she said they were very much concerned about growing price hike, increased electricity and gas tariffs, which were mainly the result of an “incompetent” Imran Khan-led government. “Pakistan is facing the current turmoil due to Imran Khan’s breach of the IMF agreement,” she claimed.

She said one day Kashmir would be annexed with Pakistan. “The PMLN stands with Kashmiris in their pains and pleasures. I salute the eternal sacrifices of Kashmiris,” she added.

She asked the audience what comes to mind when a watch is mentioned. She said, “You all know who is responsible for inflation. People of Pakistan are suffering due to inflation. The masses will not spare Imran Khan for the present crisis. They throw ‘this mischief’ out of the country. Nawaz Sharif’s government established big projects. He is a crisis management specialist and he will rescue the nation from the crisis created by incompetent Khan,” she claimed.

She said Nawaz Sharif had sent the IMF out of the country. She advised people to be patient as the time of prosperity would return soon. “Bajwa admitted that the ‘Imran Khan project’ was the biggest blunder. The way they are crying now, I pity them,” she added.

She said Imran Khan had appealed to people to fill jails, but he hid himself at a Zaman Park bunker. “First, Imran Khan should get his pre-arrest bails cancelled then call for it. The ‘watch thief’ and his accomplices are now fighting each other. If the watch thief didn’t learn how to govern, then he should have learnt opposition from Nawaz Sharif. Imarn Khan ran a “Jaib Bharo” tehreek in his four years rule now he desired a “Jail Bharo” tehreek.”

She said Imran’s tigers started crying in just two hours of arrest. “For the first time, they have failed, since following Faiz. Did someone see Nawaz Sharif crying? Did someone see Miftah Ismail, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah crying?” She asked Imran Khan not to cry like this. “After collecting donations, we will send them a truckload of tissue paper. The PMLN is preparing for elections to save the country and the party is the only hope in the present crisis,” she added.

Former federal minister Abdur Rehman Khan Khanju, Sheikh Tariq Rashid and Saad Khan Kanju also spoke.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the PMLN is not afraid of elections and it will contest and win across Punjab in the upcoming polls, local media reported.

Addressing PMLN Workers Convention in Multan today, Rana Sanaullah said PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif gives responsibility to Maryam Nawaz to reorganise the political party.

“Propaganda is being made that PMLN is afraid of elections. We are ready for elections. We will contest the elections and win grab victory across Punjab.” He predicted that PMLN will form its government in Punjab.

Criticising Imran Khan, Sanaullah alleged, “Ladla (favourite) knows only one thing to do which is holding long marches. Ladla had hurled abuses against Nawaz Sharif and ordered attacks on police stations during 2014 long march.”

“He only concluded the sit-in after the APS incident. The then premier Nawaz Sharif had invited him to sit together for uniting the nation at the time too.”

The interior minister said that PTI is now going to launch a ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ [movement to court arrests]. He threatened that he will also deal with the PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek. Sanaullah said that PTI leaders should remember the days of May 25 and November 26.

He said that the PTI leaders will be kept in the same cells where PMLN leaders were locked up.