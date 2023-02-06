India trying to change Kashmir demography: Kaira

LALAMUSA: Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that every section of Pakistan is with Kashmiris in their rightful and just demand for freedom.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Day rally, he said over the past 75 years, India’s oppression on Kashmiris had increased. “However, none of India’s tactics worked in the past and will not work in the future either. Now we will tell the world that India is trying to spoil the identity of Kashmir by changing its demography. We have to thwart this conspiracy to turn Kashmir’s Muslim majority into a minority,” he added. “Our demand is that India, which is trying for international investment or an international conference in Kashmir, actually wants to blur the Kashmir issue from the world’s mind through this means. India will have to come to a fair decision which it promised to the United Nations and its first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also promised to his own people. On behalf of the government of Pakistan, I assure Kashmiris that we are with them in their just struggle,” he added. The rally started from Station Chowk and culminated at General Bus Stand. The participants were holding banners and Kashmir flags.