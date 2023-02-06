Visually impaired students get computer lab at UoP

PESHAWAR: A computer lab has been established for visually impaired students at the University of Peshawar campus.
A spokesman for the university said that the Learning Resource Center (LRC) for visually impaired students was inaugurated at the Department of Social Work of UoP.
Twenty visually impaired students along with volunteers of the Social Work Community Service Program participated in the event. UoP Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees Khan attended the event as guest of honour.
The purpose of the LRC is to provide learning opportunities to the students with visual impairment in an accessible environment where they will use computers compatible as per their needs.
The vice chancellor on the occasion extended his cooperation and appreciated the establishment of LRC by students of social work.
The visually impaired students and office-bearers of action committee of the blind extended their gratitude to the vice-chancellor and chairman Department of Social Work for the facilitation of visually impaired students.
