Flour supply improves, says food secy

LAHORE: The supply of flour in the City has improved following inspection of mills and it has been seen that all the flour mills are supplying flour to the market without interruption under the fixed quota at the government fixed rates, said Punjab Food Secretary Zaman Wattoo here on Sunday.

Actions are being taken against the flour mills without discrimination, said the secretary. He said inspection process of flour mills will continue in accordance with rules and regulations and without any discrimination. Due to irregularities in grinding of government wheat, quota of various mills has been suspended. No flour mill has been sealed yet by the food department teams, but no compromise will be made on delivering subsidy by the government to every citizen, he added.