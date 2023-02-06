135,461 emergency victims rescued in January

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) rescued 135,461 victims while responding to 141,729 emergencies with an average response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of January 2023.

Out of 141,729 emergencies Rescue Service responded, 31,194 were road traffic accidents, 92,755 medical emergencies, 1,937 fire incidents, 2,607 crime incidents, 29 drowning incidents, 23 structural collapses, 664 animal rescues and 12,520 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) briefed the PES secretary about monthly emergency statistics. He was informed that 346 people died in 31,194 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last month. Out of these accidents, 7,037 accidents occurred in Lahore in which 28 people died. Similarly, 2,305 accidents in Multan, 2,295 in Faisalabad, 1,774 in Gujranwala, 1,207 in Rawalpindi, and 1,108 in Bahawalpur while the remaining 15,468 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab.

Similarly, majority of 1,937 fire incidents took place in all of Punjab out of which 522 incidents in Lahore, 171 in Faisalabad, 128 in Rawalpindi, 92 in Multan, 85 in Gujranwala, 73 in Sialkot and the remaining 866 fire incidents were reported in 30 districts of Punjab.