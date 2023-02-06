China’s Lin Zhu wins 2023 Thai Open

Ag AFP

BANGKOK: China’s Lin Zhu triumphed over Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in the final of the 2023 Thailand Open in the seaside resort of Hua Hin on Sunday evening.

It was Lin’s first-ever WTA final, and she was the first Chinese player to make it past the quarter-final stage at the Thailand Open. After a patchy start the 28-year-old, who is ranked 54, steadied before going on to clinch victory 6-4, 6-4.