POs, alleged drug peddlers arrested

TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested three proclaimed offenders, four drug peddlers besides other suspects and recovered 5kg charas and other contrabands in Mardan district on Saturday.
A police spokesman said that on the directive of DPO Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids in various areas of the district.
Three proclaimed offenders along with two accomplices and 46 other suspects were arrested during a search operation in Saroshah area of the district. The cops also recovered one Kalashnikov, seven pistols, almost 4kg charas and some quantity of crystal meth (ice).
In another action, one alleged drug peddler was arrested in the Takhtbhai area and around 1kg charas recovered from his possession. Also, the cops arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 1.3kg of ice from their possession in Jabar area of the district.
MANSEHRA: Village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen on Saturday denounced their suspension by the Election...
PESHAWAR: Former interior minister and Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday visited the...
MANSEHRA: The differences in the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Torghar chapter over the allotment of the party ticket...
SWABI: The police here on Saturday claimed to have arrested four militants and recovered a huge cache of arms and...
PESHAWAR: Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday visited the Lady Reading Hospital and inquired after the cops who sustained...
LAHORE: Alkhidmat distributed winter packages worth Rs700m to one hundred and fifty thousand flood-affected people...
Comments