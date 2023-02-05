POs, alleged drug peddlers arrested

TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested three proclaimed offenders, four drug peddlers besides other suspects and recovered 5kg charas and other contrabands in Mardan district on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that on the directive of DPO Haroon Rasheed, the cops conducted raids in various areas of the district.

Three proclaimed offenders along with two accomplices and 46 other suspects were arrested during a search operation in Saroshah area of the district. The cops also recovered one Kalashnikov, seven pistols, almost 4kg charas and some quantity of crystal meth (ice).

In another action, one alleged drug peddler was arrested in the Takhtbhai area and around 1kg charas recovered from his possession. Also, the cops arrested three alleged drug peddlers and recovered 1.3kg of ice from their possession in Jabar area of the district.